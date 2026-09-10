Karabakh hosts 150 foreign diplomats

A delegation of 150 diplomats from 58 countries and 9 international organisations has set out for Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions.

The delegation, accompanied by presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev, includes EU Special Representative Magdalena Grono.

Diplomats will inspect restoration and development projects in Khankendi, Shusha, Aghdara, and Kalbajar, as well as social and economic infrastructure. Delegation members will also be briefed on the state of historical and cultural heritage, as well as the work being done to preserve and restore it. This is the 22nd such visit since 2020.

In a post on the social network, Hikmet Hajiyev noted that the foreign guests would see how Karabakh has changed.

"Over the past six years, we have witnessed the remarkable and exemplary transformation of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur unfolding before our eyes. Today, these lands are experiencing a true renaissance. With every visit, we see new achievements in reconstruction and development, and the steady return of life in these lands",

Hikmet Hajiyev said.