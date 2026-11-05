Kazakhstan extends ban on gasoline exports

The Kazakh Energy Ministry has extended the ban on exports of gasoline, diesel fuel and certain types of petroleum products from the country for another six months.

According to the energy minister's order on exporting petroleum products from the territory of Kazakhstan, a "ban for a period of six months from November 22, 2026 to May 22, 2027, on exports from Kazakhstan, including to member states of the EAEU" is being introduced.

Exceptions include lubricating oils as well as fuel in vehicle factory tanks (no more than once a day). The exception also covers exports of aviation fuel for research work on selecting additives, qualification and laboratory testing of samples from a pilot batch for the purpose of putting them into industrial production, as well as exports of petroleum products as part of humanitarian aid measures by decision of the Kazakh government.

In addition, restrictions are envisaged on exports of petroleum products by rail.

A ban on exports of gasoline, diesel fuel and certain types of petroleum products by road and rail has been in effect in Kazakhstan since November 20, 2025. The measure also applies to supplies to EAEU countries and aims to prevent fuel shortages on the domestic market.