Türkiye intends to focus its mediation efforts in the Ukrainian conflict on Kiev's acceptance of the agreements reached between Russia and the United States by Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump last August in Anchorage.

To effectively resolve the Ukrainian conflict, it is necessary for Kiev to base its negotiating position on the same agreements reached between the Russian and US leadership during President Vladimir Putin's visit to Alaska, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

Fidan explained that these agreements, also known as the Spirit of Anchorage, were on the agenda of his visit to Moscow and Kazan in June, where the Turkish minister met with Vladimir Putin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and representatives of the Russian intelligence services.