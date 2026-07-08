Vestnik Kavkaza

Kremlin expresses concern over Middle East situation

Kremlin expresses concern over Middle East situation
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

According to Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, Moscow is concerned about the significant deterioration of the situation surrounding Iran. 

Dmitry Peskov also stressed that Russia believes it is essential for the parties to the conflict to return to the negotiating table.

"We hope that after this significant deterioration, the Americans will finally be able to sort out the situation surrounding Iran",

Peskov said during a meeting with journalists.

The Kremlin spokesman also expressed hope that the US would then be able to refocus on the issue of a Ukrainian settlement.

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