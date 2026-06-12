'Last Bell' rings out in Azerbaijans liberated territories

Azerbaijan is marking the ‘Last Bell’ today, with ceremonies taking place at schools across the country, including in the territories liberated from occupation – Khankendi, Khojaly, Shusha, villages of the Aghdara district, and, for the first time in 33 years, in the village of Khidirli in the Aghdam district.

On Saturday, 13 June, the ‘Last Bell’ events were held in Azerbaijan's Khankendi, Khojaly, Aghdara and Aghdam.

A total of 32 pupils graduated from Secondary School No. 4 in the city of Khankendi, and six pupils from Secondary School No. 1 in the city of Khojaly.

In addition, 15 pupils graduated today from the Secondary School in the village of Ballija, Khojaly district; three from the Secondary School in the village of Vengli, Aghdara district; and four from the Secondary School in the village of Hasanriz, Aghdara district, the public relations department of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service for the city of Khankendi and the Khojaly and Aghdara districts reported.

Speakers at the ceremonies in these schools noted that the ‘Last Bell’ ringing on Karabakh soil is a joyful historic event.

The ‘Last Bell’ also rang out in the city of Shusha, where a ceremony was held at Secondary School No. 1.

This year, for the first time in 33 years, a ‘Last Bell’ ceremony took place in the village of Khidirli in the Aghdam district. The event was held at the Aykol Manas Secondary School, which this year graduated 12 pupils. Officials attended the ceremony.

Overall, in the 2025/2026 academic year, 116,550 students are graduating from schools across Azerbaijan: 55,954 girls and 60,596 boys.