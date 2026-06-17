Lebanon to seek Israeli troop withdrawal during Washington talks

Beirut intends to diplomatically secure the Israeli military withdrawal from Lebanese territory during talks scheduled in Washington from June 23 to 25.

"Lebanon's position remains unchanged: we will seek a complete ceasefire from Israel and the withdrawal of troops from the occupied territories",

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said.

Aoun added that an Israeli withdrawal would allow Lebanon to deploy its own forces along the border, helping to stabilize the region and pave the way for reconstruction.

Earlier, Aoun met with army commander General Rudolf Heikal and the head of Lebanon's negotiating team, Simon Karam.