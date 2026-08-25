Lufthansa aircraft bound for India lands in Baku

The captain of a Lufthansa aircraft operating flight LH760 from Frankfurt to Delhi requested an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku on 25 August due to a technical malfunction on board, the press service of Heydar Aliyev International Airport said.

"The Boeing 787 aircraft landed safely at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 23:26 Baku time," the statement reads.

AZAL said that all necessary measures were taken by the relevant airport services, and the safety of the passengers and crew members was ensured.