Media announce date for new round of Iran-US talks

Negotiations between Iran and the US could take place by the end of this week. The previous round of consultations in Pakistan yielded no results.

The date for the second round of talks between Iran and the US has been announced. According to an Arab source in the diplomatic department, the consultations could take place at the end of this week.

"It is possible that a new round of talks will be held as early as the end of the week,”

– the source said.

The location of the talks has not yet been determined. According to media reports, Pakistan may host negotiators from both sides of the conflict. The last round of talks in Pakistan ended with no tangible results.