Moscow and Washington in talks on economic projects - Kremlin

Currently, the United States and Russia are discussing a whole range of economic projects that would potentially be mutually beneficial, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"Indeed, a discussion is under way on a whole range of possible projects for economic cooperation, which would potentially be mutually beneficial," Peskov said.

He also noted that the Kremlin will not announce in advance the agenda of the next telephone conversation between the presidents of Russia and the U.S. Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

"We never announce the contents of telephone conversations beforehand," Peskov said.

Answering a question about the timing of the conversation, the spokesman noted that "it may happen today or tomorrow, it may not happen."