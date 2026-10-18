Moscow awaits documentary confirmation of land acquisition for Rasht-Astara railway

Russia is waiting for Iran to provide documentary proof that land acquisition for the Rasht‑Astara railway has been finalised, Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said after talks between Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref.

"The Iranian side has assured us that the land plots have been acquired. We are now awaiting documentary confirmation that this acquisition has taken place",

Overchuk said.

According to Overchuk, a Russian company has already begun work on the railway section.

The talks also covered energy cooperation, including construction of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, and expanding freight transport, mainly of food products, across the Caspian Sea.