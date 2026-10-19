Netanyahu and Hegseth meet amid discussions regarding campaign against Iran

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth held a secret meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an unannounced visit to Israel on Monday, Axios reported, citing two sources with knowledge of the meeting.

Following the report, Hegseth confirmed that he had made an unannounced trip to the Middle East, but did not specify his location or travels, saying only that he had met with U.S. troops while in the region.

The meeting between Hegseth and the Israeli leader took place at the Ovda airbase in southern Israel, where U.S. fighter jets and refuelers are stationed.

It was not clear from the report whether any other Israeli officials or military personnel were present at the meeting.

It also took place against the backdrop of talks regarding the possibility of renewed fighting against Iran, as the stalemate between Washington and Tehran stretches on with no end in sight.