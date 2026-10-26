Netanyahu fails to convince Trump to strike Iran before Knesset elections - report

U.S. President Donald Trump refused to carry out a joint U.S.-Israeli strike against Iran before the elections in the Jewish state, as requested by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, CNN reported, citing American and Israeli sources.

"Netanyahu really wanted and tried to convince Trump for a joint attack in Iran before the elections, and Trump did not give a green light," the network quoted an Israeli source as saying.

According to the source, "one reason Trump declined is because Israel Defense Forces chief of staff Eyal Zamir told U.S. Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs, that it would harm the elections in Israel and lead to their postponement."

According to CNN’s sources, Israel "was preparing for the possibility of launching additional attacks against Iran in the last week or so and had been lobbying U.S. officials to support and complement those new strikes," however, it has now postponed its plans and is preparing for joint operations with the United States, likely after the U.S. midterm elections.

They specified that Israel agreed to the delay in part because it needs U.S. support for missile defense.