New US-Iran talks to address all memorandum points - report

Representatives of the United States and Iran reached an agreement to halt strikes and hold consultations in Doha on June 30, Axios journalist Barak Ravid said.

"The U.S. and Iran agreed to stop attacking each other, according to a senior U.S. official, as the two sides plan to meet Tuesday in Qatar's capital to work out their dispute over the Strait of Hormuz," he said, citing a high-ranking U.S. official.

The parties initially planned to hold consultations in Switzerland on Tuesday but changed the venue and the key topic of talks after the escalation in recent days, one of the sources told the journalist.

“Technical talks are slated to continue on all areas of the MOU. Both sides will stand down for now and vessels can move freely," the U.S. official said.

A return to diplomacy would follow several days of strikes and counterstrikes since ​an Iranian projectile hit a cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, with both the U.S. and Iran accusing the ⁠other of breaking an interim ceasefire that was agreed to on June 17.

Iran launched missiles and drones at U.S. military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain early on Sunday, shortly ​after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened that the Islamic Republic would cease to exist if it did not honor the agreement to end the war.