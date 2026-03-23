New top Iranian security official appointed in Iran

The Iranian president has decreed to appoint Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr as the new secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Presidential Office Spokesman Mohammad Mehdi Tabatabaei reported.

"With the endorsement of the supreme leader and the president’s decree, Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr has been appointed secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council," the official said.

On March 17, it was reported that Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani was killed in a joint US and Israeli strike on Iran.

Zolghadr is one of the closest associates of Sadegh Amoli Larijani, the younger brother of the deceased top security official. He has held high-level positions in the legislative branch and the Expediency Discernment Council, a consultative body under the supreme leader that resolves disputes between the Guardian Council and the Iranian parliament. Zolghadr has also served in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and received the rank of major general.