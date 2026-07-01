Next round of Iran-US talks to begin on July 18 - report

The next round of talks between representatives of Tehran and Washington will begin on July 18, Al Hadath TV reported.

According to the broadcaster's senior source, "the next round of indirect Iran-U.S. talks will begin on July 18."

The location of the talks between the Iranian and U.S. delegations has not yet been disclosed.

Earlier, Qatar said that indirect meetings between U.S. and Iranian delegations in Doha have concluded with "positive progress" on issues related to a recent memorandum of understanding.