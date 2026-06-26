Over 120 vessels transited Strait of Hormuz in four days - report

A total of 124 commodity-carrying vessels have transited the Strait of Hormuz since June 25, CNN reported, citing data from analytics company Kpler.

According to the broadcaster, this figure is comparable to the number of vessels that passed through the strait each day before the outbreak of the war involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

Commercial vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz less frequently over the weekend due to carriers' concerns over the latest escalation of the conflict between the U.S. and Iran, Bloomberg reported, citing data from shipping tracking services.

According to the data, 12 ships transited the strait in both directions on Sunday. This is less than half the number recorded on Saturday, when one of the tanker attacks occurred. On that day, commercial ships crossed the waterway 28 times.

On June 24, before the latest escalation, 58 ships transited the strait, the highest number since late February, when the U.S. and Israeli military operation against Iran began. According to the agency, shipowners are divided on the near-term prospects for shipping through the strait.

Some vessels heading for the maritime corridor hesitated to attempt the transit. Shipowners interviewed by the agency said they have temporarily put their plans for transit through the strait on hold.