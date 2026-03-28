Vestnik Kavkaza

Pakistan hosts regional talks on Middle East crisis - media

Pakistan hosts regional talks on Middle East crisis - media
© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Consultations involving the heads of diplomatic missions from Pakistan, Egypt, Türkiye, and Saudi Arabia have begun in Islamabad, according to CNN.

The parties are focusing on de-escalation in the Middle East, as well as security issues.

According to the report, Pakistan — which maintains contacts with both Tehran and Washington — is playing a key mediating role, having previously shared a 15-point US peace plan with Iran.

However, analysts remain skeptical about the prospects for a swift breakthrough.

 

 

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