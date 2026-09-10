Pakistan ready to help rebuild Karabakh

Pakistani companies are ready to take part in construction projects in Karabakh, Pakistan's Ambassador to Baku Qasim Mohiuddin said.

"Pakistan is ready to come to Karabakh with our construction companies, teachers, and doctors. Azerbaijan is a fraternal country, and we are ready to cooperate with it in all areas",

Mohiuddin said.

Mohiuddin added that Karabakh's reconstruction should become a "gold standard" for post‑war recovery.

The diplomat noted that Islamabad and Baku have already signed a defence agreement and are working on a major energy project.