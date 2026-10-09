Pakistani PM makes phone call to Azerbaijan President

Today, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif made a phone call to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

During the phone conversation, the sides welcomed the development of friendly, brotherly relations and the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, highlighting the role of regular high-level meetings and consultations in further strengthening bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that the people of Pakistan hold President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people in high esteem.

The sides emphasized the importance of complementing the existing high-level political relations with expanded cooperation in the economic, trade, and investment spheres.

The PM of Pakistan praised the operations of the service center established in Islamabad based on Azerbaijan’s ASAN Khidmet model and requested Azerbaijan’s support in extending this experience to other regions of Pakistan.