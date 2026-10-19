Vestnik Kavkaza

Pashinyan to visit Brussels in early November

Площадь Гранд-Плейс в Брюсселе
© Photo: Daria Melekhova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A summit on EU enlargement is set to take place in Belgium in two weeks, with the head of the Armenian government expected to attend.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan plans to visit Brussels in early November to participate in a summit focused on the enlargement of the European Union.

The Armenian head of government has not yet confirmed this information himself.

The EU enlargement summit will be held in the Belgian capital on November 3. Participants will address issues related to EU expansion and European security. Additionally, the summit is expected to cover economic opportunities, as well as matters concerning democracy and reforms.

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