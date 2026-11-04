Pashinyan to visit Turkey to attend COP31 summit

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he plans to visit the southern Turkish province of Antalya to attend the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31).

"Yes, I plan to go to Antalya to participate in the COP," Nikol Pashinyan said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan invited Pashinyan to the summit during their meeting in New York in September, where they discussed efforts to normalize relations between the two countries.

COP31 will take place Nov. 9-20, bringing together world leaders, experts and civil society representatives to discuss international efforts to address climate change. The conference's leaders' summit is scheduled for Nov. 11-12.