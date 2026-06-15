Vestnik Kavkaza

Passage through Strait of Hormuz to be free for 60 days - Vance

Passage through Strait of Hormuz to be free for 60 days - Vance
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Ships will be allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz free of charge for 60 days during the U.S.-Iran talks following the signing of a memorandum of understanding, U.S. Vice President JD Vance said in an interview with NBC News.

"Well, first of all, what the deal says is that for the 60 days that we’re negotiating the final deal, there will be toll-free access in and out of the Strait of Hormuz," Vance said.

According to the U.S. Vice President, Washington expects that passage through the waterway will remain free even after the final version of the agreement is concluded.

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