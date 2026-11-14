Vestnik Kavkaza

'Peace Bridge' 5th round of Azerbaijan-Armenia civil society talks scheduled for year-end

'Peace Bridge' 5th round of Azerbaijan-Armenia civil society talks scheduled for year-end
© Photo: Andrei Murin/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The 5th meeting featuring civil society representatives from Azerbaijan and Armenia within the framework of the "Peace Bridge" initiative will take place in Armenia by the end of the year, coordinator of the "Peace Bridge" initiative from the Azerbaijani side and deputy chairman of the Board of the Center for Analysis of International Relations and Multiculturalism Farhad Mammadov said.

The "Peace Bridge" dialogue platform was established to strengthen confidence and build sustainable dialogue between the civil society representatives of Azerbaijan and Armenia. Within the platform, the parties regularly hold meetings to discuss issues such as the peace process, regional security, media, and the role of civil society.

The inaugural meeting took place in Yerevan on October 21-22, 2025. The most recent meeting was held in Gabala on April 10-12.

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