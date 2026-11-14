Three oil tankers hit mines in Strait of Hormuz - Iran

Iranian naval forces said Monday that three oil tankers struck naval mines and caught fire in separate incidents in and near the Strait of Hormuz, according to statements carried by state broadcaster IRIB.

The Iranian army’s Navy said one tanker struck a mine early Monday in an area east of the strait it described as prohibited, catching fire and becoming immobilized.

It said it maintained continuous oversight of vessel movements east of the waterway, warning that switching off tracking systems and entering restricted waters posed serious risks.

Shipowners who disregard navigation warnings would bear responsibility for the consequences, it warned.

Separately, IRGC Navy said two tankers struck mines while attempting to cross the southern Strait of Hormuz. Its public relations office alleged that the vessels were operating under the direct guidance of US officers and with support from American fighter jets.

The tankers suffered several powerful explosions, illuminating the sky over the strait for hours, it said. The statement said the vessels were near two tankers involved in earlier incidents, claiming that six tankers had caught fire and were sinking in the waterway since Sunday.

It was not clear whether that figure included the tanker reported by the army’s Navy.

Pollution from the explosions had spread across the strait’s waters and shores, the IRGC Navy claimed. It described its actions as a response to the US naval blockade and violations of Iranian navigation rules.

“The southern American-created route in the Strait of Hormuz has been mined with walls of fire,” it said, warning shipowners against cooperating with the US military.

Meanwhile, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said that an oil tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile while sailing out of the Strait of Hormuz, sparking a fire in its engine room.

The agency said it received a report from the tanker's company security officer that the vessel had been hit while transiting outbound through the strategic waterway.

The strike caused a fire in the engine room, the UKMTO said, adding that no casualties had been reported and all crew members were accounted for. The extent of the damage and any environmental impact remained unknown, it added.