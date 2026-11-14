Vestnik Kavkaza

Third US aircraft carrier enters Middle East

Third US aircraft carrier enters Middle East
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The U.S. Navy’s nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt has arrived in the area of responsibility of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), Axios correspondent Barak Ravid reported.

"The USS Roosevelt aircraft carrier has arrived in the U.S. military Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility earlier on Sunday. The US military now has three aircraft carrier strike groups in CENTCOM," Ravid said.

The U.S. CENTCOM area of responsibility primarily covers the Middle East and North Africa.

The New York Times reported earlier that the USS Theodore Roosevelt was expected to join two other US aircraft carriers in the Middle East on Monday.

1085 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.