Third US aircraft carrier enters Middle East

The U.S. Navy’s nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt has arrived in the area of responsibility of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), Axios correspondent Barak Ravid reported.

"The USS Roosevelt aircraft carrier has arrived in the U.S. military Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility earlier on Sunday. The US military now has three aircraft carrier strike groups in CENTCOM," Ravid said.

The U.S. CENTCOM area of responsibility primarily covers the Middle East and North Africa.

The New York Times reported earlier that the USS Theodore Roosevelt was expected to join two other US aircraft carriers in the Middle East on Monday.