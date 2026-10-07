Pezeshkian proposes 'CIS plus 1' cooperation format

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian proposed a CIS+1 cooperation format to boost cooperation between Iran and members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

"The format ‘CIS member states + Iran’, or ‘CIS+1,' format should be established as a flexible and effective mechanism for dialogue and cooperation," Pezeshkian said.

Speaking at the CIS summit in the Avaza tourist zone of Turkmenistan, he called on the nations of "this important and strategic region" to play a key role in shaping a multipolar world.

Regional diplomacy must go beyond meetings to manage crises, maintain communication, prevent conflict escalation and promote practical cooperation, the Iranian president said.

According to him, Iran sees itself as a natural part of the region’s interconnected geographic space, adding that this connection is not merely geographical but is also deeply rooted in history, culture, and contacts among peoples.

Pezeshkian added that this would enable joint efforts to develop cooperation in areas such as energy, trade, mineral extraction, investment, technology, water resources and environmental protection, tourism, as well as scientific and cultural ties.