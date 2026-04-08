Pezeshkian warns of futility of negotiations with US

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has commented on Israel's strikes on Lebanon following the ceasefire agreement between Washington and Tehran, posting a statement on his social media account.

He stated that Tel Aviv's continued attacks on Lebanon not only constitute a gross violation of the ceasefire deal but also demonstrate deception and an unwillingness to implement any agreements.

Pezeshkian added figuratively that Tehran will not take its finger off the trigger. He also assured that the Islamic Republic will continue to support Lebanon.