Potential US strikes on Iran would last for several days - report

U.S. officials have told several West Asian countries and regional allies to be prepared for potential renewed military action against Iran after next week's midterm elections in the United States - as well as the possibility that Iran will attempt to retaliate against them, The Washington Post reported, citing diplomats briefed on the matter.

The U.S. has told regional allies that the new round of military action could last for several days, but regional officials are bracing for Iran and its proxy groups to retaliate - leading to a fight that could last even longer, the diplomats said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has not made a final decision on whether to carry out new strikes against Iran, the diplomats stressed. The U.S. President, however, has repeatedly said that he is weighing ordering new military action once the critical November 3 elections in the U.S. are over.

Those threats and the fresh U.S. urgings for allies to prepare for potential retaliation are putting the region on alert that a return to major operations could now be on the horizon.

The allies have also been urged by U.S. officials to take precautionary measures in anticipation that Iran's response will include retaliatory strikes on energy facilities and other crucial infrastructure.