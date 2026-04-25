Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan receive Gernika Award for Peace and Reconciliation

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was awarded the 'Gernika Award for Peace and Reconciliation' in recognition of his efforts to achieve peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia and to encourage dialogue. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has also received this award.

Addressing the participants of the Ceremony, he expressed profound gratitude to the Town Councils of Gernika-Lumo and Pforzheim, the Gernika Peace Museum, the Casa de Cultura and the Gernika Gogoratuz Peace Research Center for awarding me with the “Gernika Award for Peace and Reconciliation”.

"It is a great privilege to receive this prominent award, which aims to perpetuate the historical memory of the Gernika tragedy and to honor individuals who contribute to peace and reconciliation processes," Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani leader noted that the message of peace and reconciliation arising from the history of Gernika carries profound significance for all peoples, serving as a crucial lesson for new generations, enabling them to live in a more stable and secure world.

"The people of Azerbaijan, who have experienced the grave ramifications of war and lived in a conflict environment for nearly 30 years, understand the value of peace and reconciliation all too well. Today, Azerbaijan is learning how to live in an atmosphere of peace. For us, it is a novel and extraordinary feeling, as we have not had the opportunity to experience this since regaining our independence," Ilham Aliyev said.

At present, Azerbaijan is adjusting to this new reality and to life in a peaceful environment. This positive atmosphere, and the growing confidence in stability and security, enable them to advance and devote greater time and resources to their development agenda. Today, Azerbaijan facilitates the export of its petroleum products, as well as wheat and other goods from third countries, to Armenia through its territory, he noted.

"Confidence-building measures between the two countries are crucial for the establishment of lasting peace. Regular meetings among representatives of civil society, along with initiatives at the state level, make a positive contribution to this process," the Azerbaijani leader stressed.