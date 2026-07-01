Progress noted at US-Iranian indirect talks in Doha

Mediators from Qatar and Pakistan completed separate meetings with negotiators from the U.S. and Iran in Doha on Wednesday, positive progress has been achieved during the consultations, Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesman Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari said.

"Qatar and Pakistan mediators concluded separate meetings with the U.S. and Iranian negotiators in Doha today, with positive progress made on issues related to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, building on the outcomes of the Lake Lucerne Summit," al-Ansari said.

According to the diplomat, the parties agreed to continue discussions over the coming period, with the next meeting to be scheduled at the earliest possible time following the funeral processions of the former Iranian Supreme Leader.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump reported that Iran had requested a meeting with the U.S. side. Washington is represented at the consultations by special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. Al-Ansari announced earlier that no direct talks between the United States and Iran had been planned to be held in Doha.