Putin and al-Sharaa discuss deepening political dialogue

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa spoke by phone today to discuss deepening political dialogue and cooperation in trade and other areas, the Kremlin reported.

"The leaders expressed readiness to deepen political dialogue and cooperation in trade, the economy, humanitarian affairs and other areas," the statement reads.

During an exchange of views on the situation around Syria, Putin reaffirmed Russia’s principled position in support of Syria’s unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as efforts to create conditions for lasting stability and post-conflict recovery.

Both sides underscored the importance of the Memorandum of Understanding On the Reorganisation of the Khmeimim Air Base and the Tartus Material-Technical Support Point.

It was also agreed to continue contacts at various levels.