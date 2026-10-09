Putin conveys Iran's vision for conflict resolution to Trump - Peskov

Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed the Iranian side’s vision for a possible resolution of the conflict to his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, in coordination with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, Putin held two meetings with Pezeshkian on the sidelines of a summit in Turkmenistan. During one of them, he informed the Iranian president of his upcoming phone call with Trump.

"Putin then conveyed the Iranian side’s vision for a possible resolution of the conflict to Trump, in coordination with the Iranian president," Peskov said.

In Turkmenistan, on the sidelines of the CIS summit and the Caspian Environmental Summit, Putin held a separate meeting with Pezeshkian. A trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan also took place.