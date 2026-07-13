US resumes blockade of Iranian seaports - Trump

The United States is resuming its maritime blockade of Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on his Truth Social platform.

"We are reinstating the Iranian blockade, so named because it is only stopping Iran’s ships or customers from entering or leaving. All other countries will have fair and open use of the Strait," Donald Trump said.

The U.S. leader noted that Washington wants to control the Strait of Hormuz and receive a toll of 20% of the cost of all cargoes shipped through it for ensuring safe passage.

"All other countries will have fair and open use of the Strait. The USA will be, from this point forward, known as 'the guardian of the Hormuz Strait,' but as such, and as a matter of fairness, will be reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped, for any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security to this very volatile section of the World," Donald Trump said.

He noted that the process and formation will begin immediately.

Around 25% of global oil and some 20% of LNG are shipped through the Strait of Hormuz.