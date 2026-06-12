Qatar Airways begins delivering cargo to Georgia

Qatar Airways aircraft will deliver cargo from Doha to Tbilisi via Yerevan. The inaugural flight took place today.

Qatar Airways has completed its first cargo flight to Georgia, the country's Ministry of Economy press service reported.

According to the ministry, a Boeing 777 aircraft will fly to Tbilisi. The circular route from Doha will also include Yerevan, with flights scheduled once a week.

The ministry noted that Qatar Airways' entry into the country's cargo air transport sector comes amid record growth in the industry. Last year, over 38,000 tons of cargo were transported by air within the country.