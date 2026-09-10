Qatar may start buying LNG from US

Qatar and the US are negotiating long‑term liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply contracts, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

State‑owned QatarEnergy is seeking to purchase LNG to meet its obligations to customers, after production fell sharply due to the war involving the US, Israel, and Iran and the disruption of exports via the Strait of Hormuz.

Before the war, Qatar was the Middle East's main LNG supplier and among the world's top three producers. Its Ras Laffan plant now requires major repairs after a June explosion and fire, with restoration potentially taking up to five years.