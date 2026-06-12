Qatar ready to provide Iran with 12 bln

Qatar is ready to lift the freeze on $6 bln belonging to Iran and provide an additional $6 bln as a loan.

Qatar authorities are ready to provide Iran with up to $12 bln. Half of the funds will be unfrozen Iranian assets in Qatari accounts, while Doha is ready to provide the remaining $6 bln as a loan, Mehr reports.

According to media reports, in 2023, Tehran and Washington agreed on the use of Iranian funds in Qatari accounts. According to the agreement, the frozen assets are to be used for humanitarian purposes.

During negotiations with the US, Iran proposed lifting sanctions on half of Tehran's funds as part of the first stage of the diplomatic process, but Washington has not been forthcoming on this issue.