Vestnik Kavkaza

Qatar warns global energy shockwaves from Iran war have yet to peak

Qatar warns global energy shockwaves from Iran war have yet to peak
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Qatar’s deputy prime minister Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has warned that global energy shockwaves from the U.S.-Israel war on Iran have yet to reach their peak, raising concerns about further disruption to supplies, international trade and economic growth.

Al Thani, who also serves as Minister of State for Defence Affairs, identified several threats facing Qatar and the wider Gulf, including risks to sovereignty and disruptions to energy supplies.

“We haven’t reached the peak with respect to energy,” he said, warning of further repercussions “in the coming days and months”.

Al Thani also warned against imposing tolls on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

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