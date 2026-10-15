Record number of vessels attacked in Strait of Hormuz in October

Twenty-two vessels were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz in the first 13 days of October.

This figure has already exceeded the total number of incidents for the whole of March 2026 that previously held the record, the estimates show.

From October 1 to October 13, 22 vessels reported attacks. As a result of all these incidents, 15 sailors sustained wounds, two went missing and one vessel sank, as follows from the data of the International Maritime Organization obtained by TASS.

The largest number of vessels reported attacks on October 11. During that day, six vessels reported damage. On October 4 and 13, three damage reports were issued on each day.