Rubio to visit Uzbekistan and India in October

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will depart on Saturday ​on a five-day trip to India and Uzbekistan, the State Department ​said, adding that he will discuss energy cooperation in India.

Rubio ⁠will travel to Samarkand in Uzbekistan and to Mumbai and Jamnagar in India, ​the State Department said.

In India, Rubio will meet government ​officials to "exchange views on regional and global dynamics, and discuss prospects for enhanced energy cooperation," the statement said.

In Uzbekistan, Rubio will participate in ⁠bilateral engagements ​with officials from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan ​and Kyrgyzstan, and lead a delegation of over 200 business leaders, the State Department said.