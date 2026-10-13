Rubio to visit Uzbekistan and India in October

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will depart on Saturday on a five-day trip to India and Uzbekistan, the State Department said, adding that he will discuss energy cooperation in India.
Rubio will travel to Samarkand in Uzbekistan and to Mumbai and Jamnagar in India, the State Department said.
In India, Rubio will meet government officials to "exchange views on regional and global dynamics, and discuss prospects for enhanced energy cooperation," the statement said.
In Uzbekistan, Rubio will participate in bilateral engagements with officials from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan, and lead a delegation of over 200 business leaders, the State Department said.