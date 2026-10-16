Russia-Azerbaijan tourist flow approaches 2024 levels

According to the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, tourist arrivals from Russia increased by 2.5% compared with the same period last year, nearly reaching the high levels recorded in 2024.

According to statistics from the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, number of arrivals from Russia to Azerbaijan in the first nine months of this year reached 495,000, up 2.5% from the same period in 2025.

The agency noted that the normalization of relations between Moscow and Baku had an immediate impact on the increase in tourist arrivals.

It also emphasized that tourist flow figures are approaching 2024 levels.

"Russian citizens accounted for over 27% of all foreign nationals arriving in Azerbaijan, and, as before, continue to rank first among foreign nationals visiting the country,”

- Azerbajan State Tourism Agency reported.