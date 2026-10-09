Russia-US energy cooperation benefiting whole world - Dmitriev

Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev argued that continued energy and economic cooperation between Russia and the United States will bring global benefits.

"Russia-U.S. energy and economic cooperation will continue and benefit global markets and the world," Kirill Dmitriev said.

Earlier on Friday, U.S. leader Donald Trump said he had held a "highly successful" phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and coordinated diesel supplies of up to 4.8 million metric tons from Russia to the world market, including to the United States.