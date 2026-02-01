Russia and USA maintain almost continuous dialogue at various levels - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia and the USA maintain an almost continuous dialogue across various levels and formats, according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry. The comment was made in a response linked to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's press conference summarizing last year's diplomatic activities.

"We proceed from the premise that Russian-American dialogue is currently ongoing almost continuously at various levels and in several formats",

the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that while contacts regarding the situation in Ukraine are extremely important, they are not the only topic requiring discussion between the two countries.

The Ministry also reaffirmed Russia's constructive attitude towards future dialogue with Washington.