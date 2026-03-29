Russia boosts corn exports to Türkiye sevenfold

Russian corn exports to Türkiye have surged nearly sevenfold since the beginning of the year, reaching approximately 360,000 tons as of March 20, according to data from the federal center Agroexport.

Analysts attribute the sharp increase to sustained demand from Turkish poultry farms and feed producers.

"Demand from the livestock sector is reflected in high tender activity",

the Agroexport center's representatives said.

The state-owned Turkish Grain Agency has already purchased 630,000 tons of feed corn this year. In the most recent March tender alone, 280,000 tons were contracted for delivery in the second half of March and April.

Türkiye's total corn imports from September 2025 to January 2026 fell to 1.3 million tons, with the bulk arriving during the winter months following the introduction of a duty-free import quota of 1 million tons. Russia and Ukraine remain Türkiye's main corn suppliers; Russia's share of total Turkish purchases increased from 13% to 17% during this period.

Experts predict the duty-free quota may be extended if demand from Turkish livestock farmers remains strong.