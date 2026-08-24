Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia leads in number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan

Russia leads in number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia ranked first in the number of foreign nationals visiting Azerbaijan in January-July 2026, according to data released by the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan.

Russian citizens accounted for 28.3% of total arrivals during the seven-month period. Turkey was the second largest source for Azerbaijan with a 20% share of the total, while Iran was the third largest market for Azerbaijan’s tourism sector (7.9%).

Men made up the majority of visitors, exceeding 67% of the total.

Overall, in January-July 2026, 1,342,600 foreign nationals and stateless persons from 191 countries visited Azerbaijan.

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