Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia restricts feed imports from Armenia

Russia restricts feed imports from Armenia
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Rosselkhoznadzor has suspended feed imports from Armenia from October 15 until an inspection is carried out.

The regulator asked Armenia's inspection authority to halt veterinary certification of feed produced by Modus Granum for the Russian market starting October 15.

Products shipped before the imposition of restrictions will be accepted as usual, the agency's press service said. The reason for the decision was not specified.

Since early summer, Russia has restricted imports of several Armenian agricultural products, citing safety violations.

930 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.