Russia restricts feed imports from Armenia

Rosselkhoznadzor has suspended feed imports from Armenia from October 15 until an inspection is carried out.

The regulator asked Armenia's inspection authority to halt veterinary certification of feed produced by Modus Granum for the Russian market starting October 15.

Products shipped before the imposition of restrictions will be accepted as usual, the agency's press service said. The reason for the decision was not specified.

Since early summer, Russia has restricted imports of several Armenian agricultural products, citing safety violations.