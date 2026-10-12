Russia supplied Europe with energy resources worth $21.3 billion in nine months of 2026, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"The figure for the period from 2022 to the present stands at $320.7 billion - that is the total volume of energy resource supplies to European Union countries," Novak said.

Thus, according to the deputy prime minister, this figure is even higher than the one previously cited by the US side, which estimated European spending on supplies from the Russian Federation at $250 billion.