Russian Embassy in Türkiye congratulates Russians on National Unity Day

The Russian Embassy in Ankara has published a congratulatory message marking National Unity Day.

The Russian Embassy in Türkiye congratulated Russians on National Unity Day, which is celebrated on November 4.

The message was published on the diplomatic mission’s official website.

It notes that Russia is a multinational country with great cultural diversity.

The congratulatory message was published in several languages ​​spoken by the peoples of Russia, including Tatar, Kalmyk, Kabardian and Crimean Tatar.

"We are united not only by a shared past but also by our love for our Motherland, while the diversity of our peoples, languages, and cultures makes our country truly distinctive, unique, and strong,”

- the Russian Embassy in Ankara.