Russian nuclear specialists continue returning to Bushehr NPP

Rosatom continues increasing the number of its employees at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran under its contractual obligations, Rosatom CEO Alexei Likhachev said.

"We continue to expand our team at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran as part of fulfilling our contractual obligations. Yesterday, nine more of our employees arrived to carry out the scheduled preventive repair of the operating Unit No. 1," Likhachev said.

This brings the total number of Rosatom engineering and technical personnel on site to 135. All of them are working on all the three facilities - two power units under construction and one operating power unit.

The employees work on all three facilities of the Bushehr NPP, including an operating unit and two units that are currently being built, Likhachev added.