Russian tankers could be exempted from US sanctions

The US is considering easing or lifting sanctions on Russian and Iranian tankers to lower diesel prices, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

Under the proposal, sanctions will be lifted if the vessels are sold to bona fide operators, allowing them to operate without restrictions. The idea was put forward by Energy Secretary Chris Wright at the World Petroleum Congress in Riyadh.

Currently, 13–19% of the global tanker fleet is subject to US sanctions, according to Energy Aspects. The report notes that exempting some tankers would likely have no impact on diesel prices, as the recent rise is mainly driven by the Middle East crisis.