Russian wheat, timber transported to Armenia via Azerbaijan

A 15-car train carrying Russian wheat and timber departed Azerbaijan for Armenia.

15 railcars carrying Russian wheat and timber were sent to Armenia. The shipment was made through Azerbaijan.

According to media reports, the train consisted of 14 railcars carrying grain, weighing approximately 1,000 tons and a 65-ton railcar carrying timber. The train departed along its traditional route, departing from Bilajari station.

In total, over 50,000 tons of wheat and approximately 9,000 tons of fertilizer were shipped to Armenia during the year. The country also received over 1,000 tons of propane and 67 tons of timber from Russia.

Azerbaijan also shipped 20,000 tons of gasoline and diesel to Armenia.